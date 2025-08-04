iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Increased by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

