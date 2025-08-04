OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 412 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $296.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

