Clearstead Trust LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 100,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 878,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,348,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

