Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE VMC opened at $274.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.