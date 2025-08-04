ING Groep NV Has $199.54 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,530 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $199,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

