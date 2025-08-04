Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 33 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,950,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MCK opened at $698.43 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

