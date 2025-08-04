Allianz SE Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 3.9%

WTRG opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $514.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

