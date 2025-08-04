Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $9.83 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 3.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.28 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

