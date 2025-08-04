TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total value of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GD stock opened at $310.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.97. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

