Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in General Motors by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,304,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,337 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

