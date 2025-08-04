Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $116,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in Pfizer by 38.4% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 53,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,290,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 239,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Redburn Atlantic decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PFE opened at $23.49 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.