Blair William & Co. IL Has $53.80 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of W.W. Grainger worth $53,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,227,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 10.3%

GWW opened at $932.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,051.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,033.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $893.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

