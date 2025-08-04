Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,062,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,511,819,000 after acquiring an additional 288,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,693,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $180.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Arete started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

