Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,837 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Humana by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Shares of HUM opened at $247.19 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

