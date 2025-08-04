LSV Asset Management Buys 3,038,847 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2,528.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $31,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZI opened at $10.21 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 340.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

