Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $914.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $994.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $949.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

