Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 166,148 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares Silver Trust worth $65,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,487 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

