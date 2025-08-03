Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.84 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

