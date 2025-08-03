Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $92.22 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

