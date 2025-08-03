Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Has $58.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 32.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.