CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.01 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

