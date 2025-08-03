Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HD stock opened at $373.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

