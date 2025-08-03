Banco Santander S.A. Sells 231,998 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,998 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Kroger by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kroger by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.9%

KR opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

