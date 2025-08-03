Commerce Bank Grows Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.