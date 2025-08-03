Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after buying an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $473,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.