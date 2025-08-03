NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in NIKE by 49.9% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 9,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 29.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 172,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading dropped their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

