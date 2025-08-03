4,268 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $58,574.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,313,644.31. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.