OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,624 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after acquiring an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,472,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,729 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $373.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.