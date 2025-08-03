Commerce Bank Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,021,107. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.82.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TRV opened at $258.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.84. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.43 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

