Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1%

NOW stock opened at $914.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $994.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $950.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total transaction of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.