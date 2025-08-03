OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

