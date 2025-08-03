Banco Santander S.A. Sells 48,108 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,108 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after buying an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,931,000 after buying an additional 3,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,030,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $481,803,000 after buying an additional 2,965,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,197,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,064,000 after acquiring an additional 576,788 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

