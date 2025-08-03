Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Stake Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $35,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO opened at $501.30 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,238.38. The trade was a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

