Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $95,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

