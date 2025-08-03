Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 58.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

