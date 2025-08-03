Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

