The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 506,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,809.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $373.55 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

