Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.11 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $220.11 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

