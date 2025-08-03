Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $244.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,169 shares of company stock valued at $82,908,609. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.