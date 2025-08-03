Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.0%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $709.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.82 and its 200-day moving average is $610.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $737.88. The company has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.