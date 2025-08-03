DCF Advisers LLC Acquires 750 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,639,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.86.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,324,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

