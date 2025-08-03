PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,533 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $146,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $204,085,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,413,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,324,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

