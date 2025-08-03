Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,118 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.49 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.