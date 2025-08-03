Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.86 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

