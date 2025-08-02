Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.318. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SLP opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

