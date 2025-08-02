Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 8.06%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.640-9.990 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

