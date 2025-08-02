Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 68,284 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 229.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

