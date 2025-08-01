Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.69 and a beta of 0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,223.30. The trade was a 74.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,231.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 72,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,795.13. The trade was a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

