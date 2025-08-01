Q3 EPS Forecast for Hudson Technologies Increased by Analyst

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.39 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,345,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

