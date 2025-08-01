Equities Analysts Set Expectations for uniQure Q3 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of QURE opened at $13.92 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $763.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.

In other news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,599.70. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,045.50. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 453.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 355.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 334,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 261,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

